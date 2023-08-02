DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Reynolds announced on Wednesday that 109 soldiers from the Iowa National Guard were deployed to the U.S. Southern Border.

According to a press release, the soldiers were deployed to support Operation Lone Star in Texas following the end of Title 42. The soldiers will be there until Sept. 1 to deter people from crossing the border illegally and prevent trafficking of illegal substances by cartels, the release states.

On Aug. 31 Iowa State Patrol officers will also be deployed to Texas to aid with crime prevention, traffic enforcement, and help Texas law enforcement with investigations. The officers will be in Texas until Oct. 2.

All the costs generated by the deployments will be covered by federal funding from the American Rescue Plan, according to a press release.