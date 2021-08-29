Outdoor vendor festival brings power to female entrepreneurs

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines festival helped showcase the power of female entrepreneurship.

“It’s telling a big story,” said Loretta Windsor, who serves as founder and resident of Sistar Girl Talk, which organized the event. She added, “It speaks volumes and that is one of our main goals as well to let everyone out here know it started as a dream, a vision, an idea. Being creative and knowing if I can do it, you can do it.”

The second annual Sista Soul Fest featured over 70 local businesses that were set up at Evelyn K. Davis Park. The event was open to all vendors but the majority were minority owned. The businesses were selling everything from clothes and food to jewelry and beauty accessories. Informational booths on topics such as mental health, financial planning and educational tutoring were also available. Organizers of the event say it’s the city’s largest outdoor all-female vendor festival.

Amanda Hupton owns Your Mom’s Bakery. She hopes the community and others with similar dreams can see it as an opportunity to create their own path. “For people with children, with little girls especially come out here and see there are so many things women can do in the community and so many things we can accomplish as well. There’s no sky, there is no limit to what we have,” said Hupton.

The event went from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Next year’s event is already in the planning process and scheduled for Aug. 28.