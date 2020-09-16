Outdoor Job Fair Wednesday at Evelyn K. Davis Center

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Evelyn K. Davis Center is hosting its second outdoor career fair Wednesday.

The first one was held back in July and organizers say it was a success.

Marvin DeJear, Director of the Evelyn K. Davis Center for Working Families says, “We received excellent feedback in response to our first Outdoor Career Fair, including a strong and continued demand for more opportunities to help connect Greater Des Moines area residents who are searching for jobs with local employers that have immediate workforce needs.”

Wednesday’s event will feature representatives from 20 employers, including Amazon, Hy-Vee, and Mediacom will be attending.

It is free and open to all, but masks are required and you will need to stay socially distanced.

It goes from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. outside of the Evelyn K. Davis Center on 7th Street in Des Moines.