NEVADA, Iowa — Central Iowa was under a red flag warning Thursday, which meant high winds and dry weather made fires more likely to spread. A house in Nevada became an example of why the burn bans were in place.

A home on the corner of 10th Street and M Avenue caught fire just after 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Nevada firefighters believe the fire started outside and quickly spread to the side of the house.

Fire Chief Ray Reynolds said his department responded to at least six fires in the past week, including Thursday’s house fire.

“This is probably the driest weather I’ve seen in some time,” Reynolds said. “These fire pits and outdoor fires that people think are safe and relatively under control really turn out to be a mess for us.”

A group of children playing basketball down the street called 911 for the fire, which the fire department said stopped the flames from burning much more of the house.

“We saw a fire, so we had to do something about it,” said Brody Scheuerman, one of the children who called 911.

“In a small town, you’ve got to help everybody around,” said Parker Skelton, another one of the children who alerted authorities.

The homeowner’s mother, Mary Schipper, said the people around the home did what they could to stop the flames in their tracks.

“My son used the garden hose to get started before the fire department came and the neighbors came over with a fire extinguisher,” Schipper said. “This ended way better than I thought it would.”

The Nevada Fire Department is reminding people to not burn anything outdoors during the red flag warning and to extinguish all cigarettes in water to prevent the embers from spreading.

The residents of the house were displaced, but firefighters believe the house is not a total loss.