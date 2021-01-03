Outage Could Impact 911 Communications in Parts of Des Moines Metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — An interruption in phone services could impact 911 communications for some people in the Des Moines metro, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday night.

“Comtech Telecommunication Corporations has reported an interruption in phone services affecting 911 communications. This outage is affecting some cellular communications from various cell phone carriers. It is possible that the outage can cause an issue with 911 calls being completed and is affecting portions of the Des Moines Metro area,” the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Authorities are not sure how long the outage will last. Residents are encouraged to call Polk County’s non-emergency phone number at 515-286-3333 if their 911 call does not go through.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office will provide an update when services return to normal.