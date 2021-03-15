Ottumwa Woman Dies Following Crash with Semi

WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa – An Ottumwa woman died following an early morning crash involving a semi on Sunday.

In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol says a Jeep driven by 21-year-old Griselda Lizbet Chavez-Pazcual was traveling eastbound on West 2nd St. near the intersection with Harrows Branch around 1:10 a.m. when the accident occurred.

The ISP says Chavez-Pazcual lost control of the Jeep and crossed the center line, hitting a semi driven by 80-year-old Wayne Waters of Blakesburg.

Chavez-Pazcual was transported to the Ottumwa Regional Hospital but died from her injuries.

Waters was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.