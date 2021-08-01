 

Ottumwa police searching for missing woman with medical conditions

Helen Elizabeth Showalter

OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Ottumwa Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 60-year-old woman.

Ottumwa resident Helen Elizabeth Showalter was last seen walking away from a vehicle near the Garrison Rock Park in rural Wapello County. Her family notified police of her disappearance on Saturday, July 31.

Showalter has preexisting medical conditions and does not have her medication with her, police said. She is 5’2″ tall, weighs 115 pounds and has brown eyes.

Due to the nature of the investigation, the Wapello County Sheriff’s Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are assisting the Ottumwa Police Department.

Anyone with information about Showalter’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Ottumwa Police Department at 641-683-0661.

