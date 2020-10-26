Ottumwa Police Search for Parents of Child Found Wandering Shoeless

OTTUMWA, Iowa – Officials in Ottumwa are working to locate the parents of a small child found wandering outside with no shoes and no coat Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Ottumwa, the two to three-year-old Black male was found shortly after 10:00 a.m. near the intersection of Second Street and Cooper Street in Ottumwa.

Police officers went door to door in the area in search of the boy’s parents and inquiring whether anyone knew were the child lived but were unsuccessful.

A photo of the child has been provided in the hope that someone can help identify him and his parents.

The child is safe at the Ottumwa Police Department.

If you have any information about the child contact the Ottumwa Police Department at 641-683-0661.