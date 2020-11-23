Ottumwa Police Officer Arrested on Domestic Abuse Charge

OTTUMWA, IOWA — An Ottumwa police officer is on administrative leave after being arrested and charged with Domestic Abuse.

Ottumwa Police Chief Chad Farrington says officer Jordan Woodward was arrested in neighboring Monroe County on Thursday of last week. Woodward is accused of choking a woman. The alleged victim reportedly had red marks on her neck and was having trouble breathing when officers arrived on scene.

Woodward is now on administrative leave from the Ottumwa Police Department while an internal investigation into his alleged conduct is completed.