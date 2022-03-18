OTTUMWA, Iowa — Police in Ottumwa are asking residents to check on their elderly loved ones as authorities try to identify a woman found dead earlier today in the city.

According to a news release, Ottumwa Police say they were called to the area of Madison Avenue and Adeline Road at 11:35 a.m. on Friday on a report of someone lying on the ground near a vehicle. Police found the body of a elderly white woman.

The woman had no identification on her and police don’t know where she came from. Foul play is not suspected in her death. Anyone in the area is asked to check-in on elderly neighbors and loved ones to make sure they are OK.

Anyone with information about the identity of the woman is asked to call the Ottumwa Police Department at 641-683-0661.