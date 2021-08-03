Ottumwa man charged with wife’s murder, turns himself in

WAPELLO COUNTY, Iowa – The husband of an Ottumwa woman who was first reported missing over the weekend, before her body was found in the Des Moines River Sunday, has been charged with her murder.

According to the Ottumwa Police Department, 61-year-old Gregory Showalter turned himself into law enforcement Tuesday morning. He is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 60-year-old Helen Showalter.

He is also facing a charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

Police have not released how Helen was killed but say it was “the result of foul play.”

Helen was last seen walking away from a vehicle near the Garrison Rock Park in rural Wapello County, according to police. Her family notified police of her disappearance on Saturday, July 31.

Helen’s body was found near the Cliffland Boat Ramp the following day.