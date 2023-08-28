LUCAS COUNTY, Iowa — An Ottumwa man has been charged with second-degree murder after officials say a man he assaulted earlier this summer died from his injuries.

Trenton Orwig, 30, was arrested Friday without incident, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety.

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office was informed on August 4 about an assault that happened in Russell in early July. Nicholas Johnson, 33, suffered life-threatening injuries in the assault. The DPS said the Florida man remained hospitalized until he died on August 7th.

The investigation by the LCSO and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation determined Orwig caused the injuries that resulted in Johnson’s death.

Orwig is currently being held in the Lucas County Jail without bond.