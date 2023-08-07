OTTUMWA, IOWA — An Ottumwa man is accused of raping four underage girls and faces charges including Human Trafficking. Simplice Maggloire Nguepnang, 25, was arrested on Monday at his apartment in Ottumwa. Nguepnang is charged with 11 felonies, including:

Human Trafficking – 4 counts

Sexual Abuse 3rd Degree – 3 counts

Sexual Abuse 2nd Degree – 1 count

Distribution of Controlled Substance to a Minor – 3 counts

According to a news release from the Ottumwa Police Department, their investigation into Nguepnang began on June 6th. Authorities identified four potential female victims of sexual abuse by Nguepnang – all of them ages 14 and younger.

Authorities executed a search warrant on Nguepnang’s apartment on July 12th. Among the items seized were two cellphones, a laptop, bedding, clothing and a sock with a girl’s name sewn into it.

Nguepnang is being held in the Wapello County jail.