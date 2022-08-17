OTTUMWA, Iowa — The Ottumwa Police Department arrested a man after he allegedly shot his wife with a crossbow early Wednesday morning.

The police department responded to a report of a woman who had been shot with a crossbow at 1:13 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Evergreen Street. Emergency crews found Lillian Dennison, 68, with minor injuries and transported her to a local hospital.

Officers from the Ottumwa Police Department and Wapello County Sheriff’s Department arrested George Edward Dennison, 68, around 10 a.m. Wednesday near the wooded area around Evergreen Street and Mable Street.

Dennison was charged with Attempt to Commit Murder, Domestic Abuse Assault, and Aggravated Misdemeanor. Dennison is being held at the Wapello County Jail with a 50,000 dollar cash only bond.