OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa man has been arrested for allegedly holding a victim captive and sexually assaulting them for several days.

On Tuesday March 14, the Ottumwa Police Department received a report of an adult female who had been missing since March 9. According to police, the adult female was in Ottumwa to clean out her old apartment but never returned home.

At around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers located the victim in the 400 block of South Madison Avenue. The victim told the officers that Michael Steven Eastwood, 43, had held her captive for several days.

According to court records, Eastwood allegedly restricted the victim’s ability to communicate with others and moved her to multiple locations. During that time Eastwood allegedly physically and sexually assaulted the victim, court records state.

Eastwood is being held at the Wapello County Jail. A preliminary hearing has not been scheduled yet in the case.