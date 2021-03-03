Ottumwa Man Arrested for Allegedly Bringing Gun to Pre-School, Claiming to be Law Enforcement

OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa man is facing several charges after police say he posed as a member of law enforcement and brought a gun to a pre-school.

A news release from the Ottumwa Police Department says the incident happened on February 24th at the Pickwick Early Childhood Center at 1306 East Williams. Police say they received information that 40-year-old Jason Haut was seen carrying a handgun at the pre-school.

Staff questioned Haut and they say he represented himself as a member of law enforcement.

Police say Haut had the gun in a holster and did not make any threats to staff.

Haut was arrested Tuesday morning and is charged with three counts of felon in possession of a firearm, carrying weapons on school grounds, carrying weapons, and impersonating a public official.

Police say a search warrant was executed at 708 Chester in Ottumwa in connection with this investigation and another gun and items associated with possessing firearms were located.