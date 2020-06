OTTUMWA, Iowa — A child abuse investigation in Ottumwa has led to two arrests.

Twenty-eight-year-old Ashley Lindley-Moser and 24-year-old Donald Graham are both charged with child endangerment causing bodily injury.

Police responded to the couple’s home over the weekend and found a two-year-old girl with bruising all over her head and body. Police say the girl was treated at the hospital.

Other children living with the couple are now staying with relatives.