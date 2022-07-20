MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A 71-year-old Oskaloosa man was rescued from the Des Moines River in Mahaska County Tuesday night.

A news release from the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office said some of its members were dispatched to the Des Moines River in the southwest part of the county around 7:00 p.m. after receiving reports of an overturned canoe and personal items floating down the river.

After rescue boats from the Oskaloosa and Eddyville fire departments were called in, searchers located the man in the river in the 1300 block of River Road.

Officials said the man was wearing a life jacket and they credit the flotation device for saving his life. He was taken to the Mahaska Health Partnership Hospital to be checked out as a precautionary measure.

The man’s canoe is believed to have capsized around 3:00 p.m. somewhere in Marion County.

The man’s name has not been released.