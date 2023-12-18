OSCEOLA, Iowa — The Clark Community Schools received a delivery of 18 pallets of bottled water from Hy-Vee on Monday. This comes as the city administrator last week called for residents to go to voluntary use of bottled water for drinking last week because the town’s only water source, West Lake, is dwindling due to the prolonged drought.

“We want to encourage those who can to consider transitioning to bottled water for their drinking water needs. This isn’t an order or a mandate, it is simply a request to consider a change of routine.” said Ty Wheeler, Osceola city administrator, in a news release.

“Bottled water’s portability and quality standards make it an invaluable asset for municipalities looking to manage their water resources judiciously,” said Jimmerson, of the Clark County Emergency Management Agency. “It becomes not just a convenience but a strategic resource in our ongoing battle against our water scarcity.”

Local stores were notified of the bottled water idea, so stores in town have pallets of water. One truck stop had an entire section devoted to bottled water, it was mostly empty.

Clark Community Schools have been finding new ways to lower their water usage.

“The bottles that you see here are gonna be drinking water,” said Supt. Kurt DeVore. “We will break this down and distribute two cases per classroom and then replenish and get the kids involved in replenishing. Plus we have the gallon bottles of water for example for our FCS classes for cooking, and we pivoted to disposable trays and utensils in our lunch room about a week ago.”

DeVore said the school is already working with more partners to supply water and other needs when the school resumes in the new year. Also they are expecting some state and federal funds to help cover the costs with providing water.