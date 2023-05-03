DES MOINES, Iowa — An Osceola man was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday of murdering a Des Moines woman who had gone missing in June 2021.

Rachel Anne Reuter, 30, was reported missing to police on June 16, 2021, several days after she had been killed by 48-year-old James Shiloh Klever.

On June 11 Klever and Reuter were seen on surveillance video at a motel in Urbandale. Cellphone data collected by investigators indicated the two ended up at a home in Bondurant the following day.

Klever testified during the trial that on June 13 he and Reuter had gotten into a fight and he hit her on the head, killing her. After Klever killed Reuter he put her body in his vehicle’s trunk and left her body near Cainsville, Missouri, a Polk County Attorney’s Office press release states. Reuter’s body was never found. Court documents state that Klever told a witness he killed Reuter because he had sold methamphetamine and he thought she was an informant.

A first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life sentence without the possibility for parole.