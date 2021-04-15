Osceola Community Pulls for Pulled Pork Prize

OSCEOLA, Iowa — An Osceola restaurant is celebrating some accidental free publicity.

One day some visitors from the Iowa Pork Producers stopped in to Timber Ridge Country Market. They were in town for an event at the Clarke County Fairgrounds, and wanted to eat somewhere local. They sampled the pulled pork and went on their way. A few days later Timber Ridge got a Facebook message from the Pork Producers, inviting them to seek nomination in the Pulled Pork Madness, a March competition to find Iowa’s best pulled pork.

“I really didn’t have any intention of entering,” said co-owner, Kim Jackson in a news release. “The encouragement to enter the contest kind of came as a surprise, but what we experienced next was absolutely unexpected.”

The people in the local area began sharing news about the entry and to voice support for Timber Ridge Market.

“That was amazing to see everyone sharing it on Facebook and having friends of friends – people that we didn’t even know – sharing it into swap sites, other Facebook groups, that we weren’t even members and saying let’s help the small business.”

Timber Ridge Made the Sweet 16 in the contest..

“There were 65 restaurants nominated, we got on the bracket for the Sweet 16 that was my initial goal,” said Jackson.

Then something unexpected, pulled pork orders started coming in left and right.

“We did two months worth of pulled pork in 10 days,” said Jackson. “We’ve seen so many customers drive down from Des Moines, up from southern Iowa, from all over.”

Timber Ridge is thankful not only for the support for the Pulled Pork Madness, but also for all the to-go orders they got during the Pandemic. Local firms and people ordered food to give to employees and neighbors to give business to Timber Ridge and other local restaurants in Osceola. The Chamber of Commerce even launched a Facebook page to let local restaurants publish their specials for the day.

For more about the Timber Ridge Country Market click here.