ORIENT, Iowa — The storm which left an EF-4 tornado near Winterset on March 5, also caused some major disruptions in the town of Orient.

A hailstorm dropped baseball sized hail on homes, cars and the Orient-Macksburg School. The school suffered roof and water damage, as well as hail damage to school vehicles.

“Started getting calls around 4:30-4:45 that the school had been hit,” said Teresa Thompson, principal of the school They were calling, sending me pictures, saying the vehicles, the windows are broke out of the pick up, and the white car.”

After assessing the situation, they found the fire alarm would not stop sounding. Also roof damage in a couple of places cause water to stand on the floor. Some windows in the building were also broken out by the hail.

“Found water in the cafeteria mostly and then in the shop area were the two biggest places,” said Thompson. “Windows have been broke out on the third floor of the old building.”

For the first part of last week the high school students attended classes with nearby Nodaway Valley, which already has a sharing agreement with Orient-Macksburg. The elementary students remained out of class. Last Thursday, spring break began, and the students are set to return from spring break this coming Thursday. Repairs to the roof are on track to be completed.

“I could see when I pulled up there they’re on the roof they’re here working and it sounds like they’re all very hopeful that they will be done by Wednesday,” said Thompson. “Of course they won’t know that until Wednesday but the weather looks good they must have the supplies and it looks it’s looking hopeful for that.”

Also parts are coming in for the fire alarm which was malfunctioning.