DES MOINES, Iowa – Several people headed to the Drake neighborhood to get a taste of soul food at the Soul Food Village event on Saturday.

The event took place at Kitchen Spaces in the Drake neighborhood.

“This is really the brainchild of my dad, Ron Bradley, who wanted to really promote other businesses,” business owner and organizer Dwana Bradley said.

“One thing about our family is we believe there is no competition, [it’s] purpose. So we are doing our purpose by having Ruby B’s Kitchen and Catering, but we wanted to highlight the other black-owned food businesses.”

Organizers hosted the event at Kitchen Spaces because it met the health code and the event was also located close to the Drake relays.

“It’s beneficial for all of us, and it’s bringing me more business and more people to come in and eat some of my good food,” the owner of Lady Jerk Arletta McCoy said.

Soul food catering business Ruby B’s opened in 2021. Like other businesses at the event, Ruby B’s do not operate out of a permanent building, but they were happy to be a part of the event.

“This space shows us how to run a restaurant, and that’s what’s important. There’s more to a restaurant than just cooking,” Ruby B’s Kitchen Manager Donna Wesley said.

Organizers hope to host the event next year.