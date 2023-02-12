DES MOINES, Iowa — Monday will mark three weeks since the Starts Right Here shooting on Jan. 23 that left two kids dead, landed school founder Will Keeps in the hospital and rocked the entire Des Moines community. Now, local organizations are giving kids a chance to speak out at at Youth Town Hall Monday night.

Greater Opportunities is one of the organizations hosting the event. It’s Executive Director, RJ Miller, said it’s a chance for teens dealing with violence in the community to be heard.

“The Youth Town Hall is going to be an opportunity to give the young people a platform,” Miller said. “It’s going to be an opportunity for them to talk about the issues, for them to be a part of the change-making process and it’s giving adults the opportunity to work directly with our young people instead of working against them. So it’s essentially us passing the microphone to them to give them a voice and allow the voiceless to be heard.”

He said in addition to the Starts Right Here shooting, kids have been dealing with violence in and out of school. This includes multiple incidents where kids were arrested for allegedly bringing guns to school.

Miller said kids are telling him they’re struggling and need help. This town hall will be a chance for community leaders to listen.

“A lot of kids are telling me that they’re in pain,” he said. “A lot of kids are telling me that they don’t have a voice. A lot of kids are telling me that they have mental health issues and trauma issues that are not being addressed, and they have lack of access to that within the community as well as within the schools.”

The Youth Town Hall begins at 7 p.m. Miller said it should last about an hour-and-a-half. It’s being held at the Masonic Lodge at 3843 6th Ave. in the Highland Park neighborhood of Des Moines.

Miller added he’s expecting state legislators, other community leaders and leaders from Des Moines Public Schools to be at the Youth Town Hall. Mental health therapists will also be on hand.

