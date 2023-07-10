ANKENY, Iowa — An ordinance that allows UTVs on city streets began on Monday.

The new ordinance allows only UTVs on city streets, meaning no ATVs, go-carts, dune buggies, mini trucks, or golf carts can be driven on the streets.

Other rules and regulations include:

  • Driver must be 18-years-old or older and have a valid driver’s license.
  • UTVs are only allowed on paved streets with a speed limit 35 mph or less.
  • UTVs must be registered with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
  • UTV operators must follow all traffic laws.

For more information about the ordinance and the rules and regulations about UTV operation in Ankeny visit this website.