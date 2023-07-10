ANKENY, Iowa — An ordinance that allows UTVs on city streets began on Monday.

The new ordinance allows only UTVs on city streets, meaning no ATVs, go-carts, dune buggies, mini trucks, or golf carts can be driven on the streets.

Other rules and regulations include:

Driver must be 18-years-old or older and have a valid driver’s license.

UTVs are only allowed on paved streets with a speed limit 35 mph or less.

UTVs must be registered with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

UTV operators must follow all traffic laws.

For more information about the ordinance and the rules and regulations about UTV operation in Ankeny visit this website.