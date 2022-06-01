DES MOINES, Iowa — The Biden Administration announced Wednesday that there would be two more shipments of baby formula flown in to help the domestic shortage.

Kendamil baby formula, which the FDA recently allowed on store shelves, is being flown in from the United Kingdom and Australia and will soon be in U.S. retailers. The Operation Fly Formula flight will take place across multiple airports over a three week timespan. The White House said that 3.7 million 8-ounce bottles of formula will begin shipping on June 9th.

“Those missions are going to bring more than 8 million bottles of formula into the country from manufacturers that have newly been given permission from the FDA to bring the product into the country,” said Christen Linke Young, the Deputy Assistant to the President for Health and Veterans.

Young said that this formula brand will start appearing on store shelves in the weeks to come, and that parents can trust that the product is safe for their children.

“We are doing everything in our power to bring as much formula into the country as quickly and as safely as possible,” said Young.

Young added that this supply will help alleviate domestic production as manufacturers start working around the clock to fill the formula need. This third wave of Operation Fly Formula will be the largest shipment of formula brought in yet by the Biden Administration; as there has only been the equivalent of 1.5 million 8-ounce bottles of infant formula brought in.