DES MOINES, Iowa — Families in need can pick up a free pork loin at the Iowa State Fairgrounds Friday morning.

Operation Christmas Meal kicked off at 5:00 a.m. and runs through 8:00 a.m. It’s a free drive-thru giveaway organized by Iowa Select Farms and the Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation. Iowa Select Farms employees are on hand to give away 5,000 five-pound pork loins.

To get your pork loin, enter Gate 2 at East 33rd Street and East University Avenue and follow the traffic through the North Lot and up to Gate 15.

Friday’s event is the kickoff to a statewide effort that will give away 24,000 pork loins at 23 events. You can find out when and where those events are here.