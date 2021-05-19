Opening Statements Wednesday in Trial of Mollie Tibbetts’ Accused Killer

DAVENPORT, Iowa – Opening statements in the high-profile murder trial of Cristhian Rivera begin Wednesday morning in Scott County.

He’s accused of murdering 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts in Poweshiek County back in 2018. Tibbetts went missing in July of that year while on a run in her hometown of Brooklyn. Police tracked down Rivera using security camera footage and after they questioned him, investigators say he led them to her body in a cornfield about a month after she disappeared.

The trial has been delayed several times due to the pandemic and questions over which evidence would be allowed. The venue has also been moved twice due to concerns about finding an impartial jury.

Eight men and seven women have been selected to determine the verdict in a trial that has already received widespread attention.

“Jurors can serve if they’ve heard of the case, it’s just they have to be able to set aside what they’ve heard about the case from the media or talking with friends, social media, those kinds of things,” said former Muscatine County Attorney Alan Ostergren.

The trial is expected to last roughly 10 days.