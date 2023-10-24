DES MOINES, Iowa — Opening statements are expected to start Tuesday morning in the vehicular homicide trial of Keith Jones.

Keith Jones (WHO 13)

Jones, 47, is charged with homicide by vehicle-OWI, homicide by vehicle-reckless driving, homicide by vehicle-drag racing, serious injury by vehicle-OWI, serious injury by vehicle-reckless driving, and leaving the scene of an accident causing death.

Police say Jones and Robert Miller III were racing each other on Fleur Drive on December 13, 2022, when Miller lost control and slammed into oncoming traffic.

Four-year-old Marcos Faguada was killed in the crash and another victim was seriously injured.

Miller was convicted this summer of vehicular homicide by street racing, reckless driving, and operating while intoxicated. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison in the case.

A jury was selected Monday in Jones’ trial in Polk County. The judge in the case said opening statements will begin at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.



