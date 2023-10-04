DES MOINES, Iowa — Opening statements are scheduled to get underway Wednesday morning in the murder trial of Bravon Tukes.

He’s charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, willful injury, and criminal gang participation.

Police say Tukes drove the getaway car following a deadly shooting at the Starts Right Here education center back in January. Gionni Dameron, 18, and Rashad Carr, 16, were killed in the shooting, and Starts Right Here founder Will Keeps was injured.

The defense and prosecution finished selecting a jury Tuesday. The trial is expected to last two weeks.

Preston Walls pulled the trigger in the shooting. He and Tukes initially faced the same charges, but a jury found Walls guilty of lesser charges last month. He was convicted of second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter, and assault causing serious injury.

Walls is expected to take the stand in Tukes’ trial.

