DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Public School District announced the opening date for their long-awaited stadium on Tuesday.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new 4,000 seat Mediacom Stadium has been scheduled for 5 p.m. on Thursday Oct. 12. And, just two hours later, Roosevelt will play against Waukee at the stadium.

The stadium, located on Drake University’s campus, will be used by several schools around Des Moines. Drake University will use it for their men’s and women’s soccer teams. Roosevelt, Lincoln, Hoover, and North high schools will use the stadium for football, soccer, and other secondary activities. East High School will continue to play at Don Williams Stadium on East University.