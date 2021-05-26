Opening date for ‘Dragon Slayer’ announced at Adventureland

ALTOONA, IOWA — ‘The Dragon’ is dead at Adventureland … this weekend, visitors will finally be able to meet its ‘slayer’. The Altoona theme park announced on Wednesday that its newest roller coaster, ‘The Dragon Slayer’ will open to riders on Saturday, May 29th.

The new ride replaces ‘The Dragon’ – the double loop roller coaster that had sent riders screaming for decades. The ‘4-D ride’ rotates each rider individually as they move along the track. Adventureland land opens at 10:00 am on Saturday.