IOWA — Hunting season is scheduled to begin for Iowans looking to take a shot at pheasants starting next weekend.

Hunting passes are required to participate. Small game licenses may be purchased at various locations throughout the state or online at Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The season starts Sunday, October 29th and stays open until January 10th, 2024. Hunting hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The daily bag limit is 3 rooster pheasants with a possession limit of twelve.