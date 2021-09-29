Open for Business: Secret Admirer

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- For the last several months, some West Des Moines residents have had to deal with wires and pipes placed in their front lawns by the city. Those wires and cables are part of a $40 million project the city has with Google to provide more options and faster internet to residents.

“We had a citizen survey in 2020, and one of the big things on that citizen survey was that people are wanting good reliable, fast internet. And one of the things that we thought we could do to help, was to get new companies in is to, is to put basically a series of pipes under the ground which are called conduit,” said Brian Hemesath, West Des Moines’ City Engineer.