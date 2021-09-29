Open for Business: Secret Admirer

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Secret Admirer is a quaint and airy indoor bar with a skyline facing patio. Kyle McClain and Joe Buckley share two signature cocktails.

You’ll find Secret Admirer at 110 SW 5th Street in Des Moines. Look for the menu online at secretadmirerdsm.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News