WOODWARD, Iowa — About a year ago Ashvin Patel, or A.J., and his wife, Varsha, decided they would retire, ending a long run of operating a grocery store here.

“Up to 37 years working here and I do have other business before, but we are winding down everything,” said Patel. “We decided to spend our time with our grandkids and get more involved with volunteer work.”

The couple had hoped someone would step in to buy the store, but that didn’t happen. Patel even contacted Fareway to see if they would be interested, but that did not work out.

The store survived a 1999 fire, which destroyed the building. At that time the couple considered ceasing store operations, but they loved the people of the community, so they rebuilt a new building. They have survived competition over the years from a Casey’s store, and more recently, a Dollar General store. A.J. said that caused a dent in his profits, but thanks to loyal customers, he could keep going.

“It’s our hometown store, very convenient, the hours are great,” said customer and friend, Dee Crane. “So, when we ran out of food at home we’d come up here and grab something real fast.”

“We tried to sell it to somebody to come in and run the grocery store here for a long, long time,” said Patel. “This is the first time there’s going to be no grocery store in Woodward, Iowa.”

“I’m sorry we’re losing him, he’s a good part of this community. He’s good man,” said Kathy Butler, of Woodward.

Now residents will head for Perry, Grimes, Madrid, or Boone to look for their groceries. Even the Patels will be doing that. They intend to remain living in the town they love, Woodward.

“I would like to thank the community; they have supported us real good,” said Patel. “This is like our family, we’re going to miss that part.”

The City of Woodward is hosting a reception for the Patels on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at City Hall. AJ’s will host an informal reception at the store afterward.