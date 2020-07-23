Ongoing Unemployment Claims Drop by Nearly 18,000, Fewer Iowans File New Claims

URBANDALE, Iowa -- Thursday is the first day of school for Rolling Green, a year-round elementary school within the Urbandale School District. Even though Governor Kim Reynolds recently signed a proclamation requiring schools to have in-person instruction at least 50 percent of the time, the first few weeks at Rolling Green will be online.

Rolling Green was awarded a special exemption waiver to start the school year online. Remote learning was originally planned in response to the pandemic and after discussions with Polk County Public Health, but it's only a temporary solution.