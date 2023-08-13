POLK COUNTY, Iowa — One teen died after the truck they were in rolled into a ditch late Saturday night.

At around 11 p.m. emergency crews responded to a report of a crash in the 3500 block of NE 86th Avenue in Ankeny. When Polk County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene they found a Chevrolet Silverado on its top in the north ditch.

The sheriff’s office said a preliminary investigation shows there were two teens in the cab of the truck and three teens in the bed of the truck. The truck was traveling westbound on NE 86th Ave. when the teen driver lost control, entered the ditch, and rolled, the sheriff’s office said.

Four of the five teens were uninjured during the crash. One teen, who investigators believe was riding in the bed of the truck, passed away at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. The teens’ names will not be released due to their ages.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.