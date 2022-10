WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was seriously injured after being stabbed at a West Des Moines residence Sunday morning.

Officers with the West Des Moines Police Department responded to a disturbance call in the 6100 block of Vista Drive around 12 a.m. When officers arrived they found a male who had been stabbed during an altercation.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the incident.