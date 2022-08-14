DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash early Sunday morning.

The Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a motorcycle crash around 2:09 a.m. near the intersection of 2nd Ave. and School Street.

First responders found a 29-year-old male critically injured and transported him to a local hospital. According to a press release, the motorcyclist remains in the hospital.

According to the police department, the motorcyclist was driving northbound on 2nd Ave at a high-rate of speed prior to the crash. The motorcyclist allegedly lost control and crashed in the northbound traffic lanes, according to a press release.

The Des Moines Police Department has investigated nine motorcycle-involved crashes this year that have resulted in serious injury or death. According to the department, that is a 12 percent increase from last year.

The police department reminds all motorists to operate their vehicles in a safe, responsible, and lawful manner.