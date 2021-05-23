One person shot on Des Moines’ south side Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon on Des Moines’ south side.

A male was shot in the street in the 400 block of E. McKinley Avenue around 4:30 p.m., according to Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek.

The victim was alert and conscious after getting wounded and transported to a local hospital. Parizek said his injury is not life threatening.

Officers detained a suspect in the incident. No charges have been filed at this time.

No other information about the shooting was immediately available.