DES MOINES, Iowa — A shooting in front of a Des Moines middle school Saturday ended with one person hospitalized for gunshot wounds.

According to Des Moines Police, the shooting happened on the 4700 block of Madison Avenue, right next to Meredith Middle School, around 7 p.m.

Police say the person shot in the incident will likely survive their injuries.

Officers shut down nearby streets as part of the investigation. While the streets are back open, DMPD is still continuing its investigation of the shooting.