POLK COUNTY, Iowa — One person has died after suffering serious injuries in a T-bone crash south of Madrid Sunday evening.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on Highway 17 and NW 158th Avenue in northwest Polk County, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

The crash victim was airlifted to a hospital but later died, authorities said. The name of the person killed has not yet been released.

The roadway near the crash has reopened to traffic.