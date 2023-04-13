MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — One person was seriously burned in a large farm building fire that quickly spread to surrounding fields in Haverhill Thursday afternoon.

At around 3:30 p.m. firefighters from several different fire departments arrived to the scene and discovered multiple farm buildings on fire. The fire had also spread to the surrounding grass and fields due to high winds and dry conditions, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said.

Due to the rural location of the fire, there were no fire hydrants, which required several tanker trucks to haul water to the scene.

Local farmers helped battle the blaze by using tractors and tillage equipment to create a fire break to slow down the spread of the flames. Because of the farmers’ actions fire crews were able to get the fire under control, the sheriff’s office said.

The owner of the property suffered serious, but non life-threatening burns and was transported via air ambulance to a hospital.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is on-going, the sheriff’s office said.