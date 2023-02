WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — One person was killed in a semi crash near Fort Dodge Wednesday afternoon.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Mark D. Rader, 42, was driving his Ford Expedition eastbound on Highway 7, just two miles east of Fort Dodge, shortly after 12:30 p.m. Rader lost control of his vehicle due to the icy roads and slid into a semi that was traveling westbound, the crash report states.

Rader was transported to a nearby hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.