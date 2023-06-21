CARROLL COUNTY, Iowa — One person was killed after their UTV was hit by a van and rolled into a ditch on Tuesday.

At around 4:30 p.m. Randy Daniel, 62, was driving his John Deer Gator, a utility vehicle, eastbound on 230th Street when he failed to stop for a stop sign at the Olympic Ave. intersection, an Iowa State Patrol crash report states.

A driver in a Chevy Express van was traveling northbound on Olympic Ave. when Daniel allegedly ran the stop sign. The driver of the van tried to swerve away from Daniel, but hit the passenger side of Daniel’s Gator, the State Patrol said. The impact caused the Gator to roll into the northeast ditch.

Daniel was transported to a nearby hospital, but he later passed away from his injuries.