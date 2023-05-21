MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — One person was killed after their tractor was hit by a car and rolled into a ditch near Albion on Saturday.

Marshall County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene at around 11:16 a.m. and found the tractor upside in the ditch and another vehicle with heavy front-end damage in the roadway.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, the driver of the car had pulled out of a private driveway and then rear-ended the tractor.

The driver of the tractor, 86-year-old Clarence Borton, passed away from his injuries at the scene of the crash, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said. The individuals in the car, 22-year-old Morgan Weiglet and 22-year-old Dylan Dare, were transported to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to the crash report.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the crash.