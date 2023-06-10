POLK COUNTY, Iowa — One person was killed in a rollover crash on I-80 near the Mitchellville exit Friday night.

At around 10:47 p.m. Jerry Lee Baskett, 40, was traveling westbound on I-80 near mile marker 150. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Baskett was driving in the inside lane when he left the roadway for an unknown reason into the north ditch, causing his Ram 2500 to roll several times.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Baskett was not wearing a seatbelt. He passed away from his injuries at the scene of the crash.