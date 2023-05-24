MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a shooting on Wednesday evening.

At around 4:26 p.m. Marshalltown Police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of East Church Street. When first responders arrived they discovered a 57-year-old female and a 72-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. The female passed away from her injuries at the scene and the male was transported to a hospital in Des Moines with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said they are not looking for any other involved parties and a firearm was recovered from the scene. Marshalltown police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigations are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Marshalltown Police Department at (641)754-5725 or Marshall County Crime Stoppers at (641)753-1234 or online.