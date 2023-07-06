MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in State Center Thursday morning.

At around 8:42 a.m. deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 30 and Durham Avenue. When deputies arrived on scene they found three vehicles had collided.

According to the sheriff’s office, based on the evidence collected at the scene an eastbound vehicle was attempting to make a left turn when it was struck by a westbound vehicle.

One of the drivers passed away from their injuries at the scene of the crash. The two other drivers were uninjured. The names of the people involved in the crash have not been released.

The crash continues to be investigated by the Iowa State Patrol.