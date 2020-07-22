One Person Killed in Madison County Crash

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa – One person was killed in a crash west of Truro late Tuesday night.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call came in around 10:30 p.m. about a single vehicle accident in the 3000 block of Peru Rd. When deputies arrived, they found an adult male inside a vehicle that had crashed into an area of timber next to the road.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is not being released at this time in order to give authorities the opportunity to notify family members.

The investigation into what caused the crash continues, but officials say a medical condition is being considered as a possible cause or contributing factor.